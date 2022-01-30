Left Menu

Sanjay Raut claims Shiv Sena candidates nominations cancelled in UP, says BJP is scared

Slamming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that BJP is scared of Shiv Sena candidates in the poll-bound state, days after nominations of six of his party candidates were cancelled.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that BJP is scared of Shiv Sena candidates in the poll-bound state, days after nominations of six of his party candidates were cancelled. Speaking to ANI today, Raut said, "Our candidates' nomination was suspended despite filing on time ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections. The election officer was not ready to act in the matter. He is under pressure. I will meet EC in Delhi soon... Some of our candidates were threatened to withdraw...they( BJP) are scared of us. BJP will have to pay for it."

On January 28, Raut claimed that the dominance of the 'pressure system' on the electoral process is not good for democracy. In a tweet, Raut had said, "BJP is scared of Shiv Sena candidates in UP. Nominations of 6 candidates have been cancelled so far. The form of our Noida candidate was rejected unnecessarily. RO and DM are not ready to hear. The dominance of the pressure system in the electoral process is not good for democracy. #UPElections @SECUttarPradesh"

Earlier in the month, Raut announced that it will be contesting 50-100 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases. The first phase of the election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

