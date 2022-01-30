Left Menu

BJP hatching plot to put me behind bars in a fake case, says Abdullah Azam Khan

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, on Sunday, alleged that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to put him behind bars in a fake case.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:31 IST
BJP hatching plot to put me behind bars in a fake case, says Abdullah Azam Khan
Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, on Sunday, alleged that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to put him behind bars in a fake case. He also alleged that BJP candidates from Suar and Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or a road accident to kill him.

Addressing a press conference, Abdullah, who is contesting from the Suar assembly seat in Rampur on SP's ticket, said, "I am being followed. A conspiracy has been hatched to put me behind bars in a fake case. BJP candidates from Suar & Rampur seats could orchestrate an attack or a road accident to kill me." On Friday, he had also expressed mistrust in the policemen who have been deployed in his security and claimed that they can shoot him.

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has fielded Azam Khan, who is sitting MP from Rampur Lok Sabha seat, from Rampur constituency. At present, Azam Khan is languishing in jail after several cases were registered against him. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls for its 403-member Assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022