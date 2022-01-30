Left Menu

Uttarakhand Polls: Priyanka Gandhi to release Congress manifesto on Feb 2

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing the party's manifesto on February 2 in Dehradun for the Uttarakhand assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:31 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image Credit: ANI
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing the party's manifesto on February 2 in Dehradun for the Uttarakhand assembly elections. The Congress on Wednesday released its third list of candidates in which the party has changed the seat of Harish Singh Rawat and four other leaders.

Rawat is in fray from Lalkuwa, while Mahender Pal Singh has been fielded from Ramnagar. The change has been done after the crisis within the party due to infighting among the leaders, as one of the working presidents of Uttarakhand Congress Ranjeet Rawat was uncomfortable with the candidature of Harish Rawat from Ramnagar Assembly Constituency.

Notably, Congress has given the ticket to the daughter of Harish Rawat, Anupama Rawat from Hardwar Rural constituency defying its own policy of 'one seat, one family'. Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

