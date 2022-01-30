Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah says expects parliamentary election on time

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:33 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah says expects parliamentary election on time
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The powerful Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said on Sunday it expected a parliamentary election to be held on time in May and there was no reason for delay, days after Lebanon's leading Sunni Muslim politician stepped away from public life.

The decision by Saad al-Hariri, three times a former prime minister and head of Lebanon's main Sunni party, to boycott the vote and step back from public life has turned Lebanese politics on its head four months ahead of the election.

"All indications are that the parliamentary elections will take place on time," Hezbollah deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a speech on Sunday. "There is no development that prevents these elections from taking place," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022