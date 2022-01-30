Cong was missing before polls, is missing now, has accepted defeat in UP: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani said the Congress party was ''missing'' before the elections and is also ''missing'' now as it has ''accepted'' defeat in the polls.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development was in Agra for a door-to-door campaign for BJP candidates.

She took a dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign, while also indirectly attacking Rahul Gandhi, ''Priyanka is indicating there is a boy at home, who cannot fight.'' She said the BJP government is coming to power again as people are supporting it. ''The SP, Congress, BSP are furious due to the support of the people to the BJP.'' ''The Congress party was missing before the election and also missing during the UP elections. They have accepted the defeat,'' she told reporters. Irani said she has seen concern among people that ''some criminals sheltered by the SP have threatened people, party workers and society in some constituencies''. She said that after the result of the election, the BJP government will act strictly against criminals as the current government has done through its five-year rule.

The BJP government is committed to women's safety and would remain so in the future too. ''And because of that the candidates of the party, representatives and party workers are getting support and blessings from the sisters.'' PTI COR TIR TIR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)