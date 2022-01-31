Left Menu

Hong Kong home affairs chief Caspar Tsui resigns

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 31-01-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 10:17 IST
Caspar Tsui Image Credit: Wikipedia
Hong Kong's Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, who recently attended the birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of the nearly 200 guests tested positive for COVID-19, resigned on Monday, effective immediately. Tsui said he had made a wrong decision to attend the banquet on Jan. 3 when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus.

Tsui was among 15 officials who attended the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a city delegate to the national legislature before new COVID-19 restrictions came into force, but after Lam appealed to Hong Kong people to avoid large gatherings.

