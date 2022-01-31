Hong Kong home affairs chief Caspar Tsui resigns
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui, who recently attended the birthday party of a delegate to China's legislature, where two of the nearly 200 guests tested positive for COVID-19, resigned on Monday, effective immediately. Tsui said he had made a wrong decision to attend the banquet on Jan. 3 when all efforts should have been devoted to controlling the spread of the virus.
Tsui was among 15 officials who attended the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a city delegate to the national legislature before new COVID-19 restrictions came into force, but after Lam appealed to Hong Kong people to avoid large gatherings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Anne Marie Roantree
- Hong Kong
- Home Affairs
- Hong Kong's
- Witman Hung
- Caspar Tsui
ALSO READ
Hong Kong shares finish lower on tech slide; gambling stocks surge
Hong Kong arrests 2 ex-air crew for breaking COVID-19 rules
China Merchants Bank-backed SPAC files first application under new Hong Kong rules
Hong Kong to cull hamsters after COVID-19 found in pet shop
Hong Kong police arrest two ex-flight attendants over COVID-19 rule breach