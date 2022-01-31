Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday.

"We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine, then we will further tighten the sanctions regime targeting those businesses and people with the closest links to the Kremlin," Clarke told Sky News.

