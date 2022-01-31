Left Menu

UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Karhal assembly seat

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav filed nomination from Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri district, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-01-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 14:56 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Karhal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav filed nomination from Karhal assembly seat of Mainpuri district, ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Voting in Mainpuri will be held in the third phase of the assembly polls, although, the nomination process has started here. Samajwadi Party has a stronghold in Karhal since the year 1993 till today, only once in the year 2002, the SP had to face defeat from this seat. BJP has not yet announced its candidate from the Karhal assembly seat.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

