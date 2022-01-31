Get rid of BJP for relief from inflation, Surjewala urges people

Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked the BJP over price rise and urged people to get rid of the ruling party for relief from inflation. Launching a booklet on inflation ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress leader said while crematorium, graveyard and gun culture are being raised, issues of unemployment and price rise remain untouched.

He said while inflation is on the rise, in the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM yogi Adityanath, assets of the BJP increased from Rs 780 crore to Rs 4,850 crore, a 550 per cent jump in the past seven years. Calling himself a farmer, Surjewala said, ''This is the first government, which has imposed tax on fertilisers, pesticides, tractors and farming implements.'' The governments of Narendra Modi and Ajay Singh Bisht (Adityanath’s other name) have took out Rs 17.50 lakh crore from the farmers’ pocket, he claimed. Responding to another question, he said while inflation is an issue, it is not being raised in the election din. ''The fight of the Congress in this election is with inflation and unemployment,'' Surjewala said as he alleged that the PM and Adityanath have been looting people for the past seven and five years, respectively. Taking a jibe at the ruling party's campaign in the elections, Surjewala said crematorium, graveyard and “tamancha” (gun) are being raised, except inflation and unemployment. Referring to the Congress booklet, Surjewala said, ''That's why we say defeat the BJP, win over inflation.'' Presenting inflation figures, he said, ''People cannot comfortably drink a cup of tea because in 2014, when the Congress government came to power, the tea, which was Rs 130-140 per kg, has become Rs 400-500 per kg today.'' He said during the Congress rule, the rail fare was 32 paise per kilometer but Modiji and Yogi have increased the fare to Rs 1.10 per kilometer, which is 343 per cent increase, he said.

