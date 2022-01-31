Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:52 IST
British PM Johnson to speak to Russia's Putin later on Monday
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Monday, part of a flurry of activity in London to try to put pressure on Moscow over its troop buildup on the border with Ukraine.

"The prime minister is expected to speak to President Putin this afternoon," the spokesman told reporters, adding that foreign minister Liz Truss would make a statement to parliament on the Russia sanctions regime.

Johnson and Truss will travel to Ukraine on Tuesday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

