British PM Johnson has received report into parties, says spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:55 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update from senior civil servant Sue Gray, his spokesman said on Monday, spelling out that the report would be limited so it does not interfere with a police probe into alleged parties at Downing Street.

"We can confirm that Sue Gray provided that update to the prime minister," the spokesman told reporters.

"The findings will be published on gov.uk and made available in the House of Commons library this afternoon and the prime minister will then provide a statement to the house when people have had the opportunity to read and consider the findings."

