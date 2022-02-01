Punjab Cong leader Jagmohan Kang joins AAP

Upset over denial of party ticket from the Kharar Assembly segment, senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Jagmohan Singh Kang on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kang along with his two sons Yadwindra Singh Kang and Amrinder Singh Kang joined Arvind Kejriwal's party. “Disenchanted with Punjab Congress- Jagmohan Singh Kang Saab, 3 time cabinet minister and MLA joins AAP along with his sons & Youth Congress leaders Yadavindra & Amrinder. @ArvindKejriwal ji enrolls them into the party. AAP Punjab is going strength to strength with each passing day,” AAP leader and party's Punjab's co-incharge Raghav Chadha in a tweet.

The Congress gave the party ticket from Kharar seat in Mohali district to Vijay Sharma.

Kang had been blaming Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for allegedly opposing his candidature from this seat.

Ever since the Congress denied him the ticket, Kang had been threatening that his son Yadwindra Singh Kang would contest as an Independent from the Kharar seat.

Kang had been the minister for Animal Husbandry, dairy development and fisheries in the Amarinder Singh-led government in 2002-07. Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. PTI CHS VSD DV DV

