Left Menu

CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Pegasus spyware

.Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 09:02 IST
CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Pegasus spyware
CPI MP Binoy Viswam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

.Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam on Wednesday gave a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware. As per the notice submitted to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Viswam has demanded to take up the urgent issue regarding the government's purchase and use of the Pegasus spyware.

"The Government of India has not been transparent about these allegations and as such the reports in the public domain require the attention of this house urgently," the CPI MP said in the notice. Viswam had also given a notice of breach of privilege against Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for his statements on the floor of the House regarding the Pegasus controversy.

Names of some political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and some Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance allegedly using Pegasus spyware after a report published in 'The Wire'. Vaishnaw had responded to the allegations in Parliament and said "there is no substance behind the sensationalism". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to death globally - expert panel; China's most-used COVID shots effective against Delta variant-study and more

Science News Roundup: COVID shines a spotlight on imbalanced approach to dea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022