Biden names former Senator Jones as adviser for process to fill Supreme Court seat

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 04:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 04:11 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen advisers for his upcoming selection to fill outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat, with former Democratic Senator Doug Jones selected as a "nomination adviser for legislative affairs," the White House said https://bit.ly/3GlqCDF.

Minyon Moore, a public affairs strategist, and Ben LaBolt, who was previously a White House assistant press secretary, were also chosen by Biden as nomination advisers for engagement and communications respectively, the White House said on Wednesday.

