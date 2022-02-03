Biden names former Senator Jones as adviser for process to fill Supreme Court seat

U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen advisers for his upcoming selection to fill outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat, with former Democratic Senator Doug Jones selected as a "nomination adviser for legislative affairs," the White House said https://bit.ly/3GlqCDF.

Minyon Moore, a public affairs strategist, and Ben LaBolt, who was previously a White House assistant press secretary, were also chosen by Biden as nomination advisers for engagement and communications respectively, the White House said on Wednesday.

