BJP will form govt in UP with two-thirds majority: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in Uttar Pradesh with a two-third majority. While addressing a public meeting in Anupshahar, "I am sure that this time also in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath is going to become the Chief Minister with a two-thirds majority."

The Home Minister said that all mafia from Uttar Pradesh is either in jail, have left the state, or are there in the Samajwadi Party's list of candidates. "We had said that we will free western Uttar Pradesh from the mafia and have done what we told. Today no mafia in the entire Uttar Pradesh has the courage to do anything wrong. Mother and sisters are completely safe. In the last five years, there has been an exodus of mafia under the BJP rule. Mafia of Uttar Pradesh is now only three places. Either out of state or in jail or eager to become MLA in Akhilesh Yadav's list. Our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has done the work of straightening the mafia by turning it upside down," said Shah.

The BJP leader said that the party has worked for the transformation of Uttar Pradesh and Modi has done the work of securing the country. "Crores of rupees are being recovered in the raids of their loved ones. That money belonged to SP goons. BJP has worked to transform Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi has done the work of securing the country. If the BJP government is formed in Uttar Pradesh, then the hands of Modi will be strong," he said.

In a raid at perfume trader, Rs 250 crore was recovered. Now Akhilesh has a problem that why Modi is giving orders to conduct raids. Akhilesh, what is your problem with raid?" he added. Shah further said that after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir not even a single stone was pelted at that time.

"Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and had said that there would be violence there, but not even a single stone was pelted at that time. Today Kashmir is an integral part of Mother India. When Congress, SP was in the BSP government, terrorists used to come from Pakistan, take away the heads of soldiers. Today no terrorist dares to do anything," said the Union Minister. He further said that PM Modi did work of securing the country.

"Responding to the attack in Pulwama, PM Modi did a surgical strike and entered Pakistan's house and eliminated the terrorists. He has done the work of securing the country. PM Modi is in favour of making Uttar Pradesh a developed state,' he added. Further counting the work done by the BJP government in the state, Shah said PM Modi worked for constructing five expressways, widened 14000 roads and worked to run the metro in many cities.

"Yogi Adityanath has done the work of transforming Uttar Pradesh. You give one more chance to the BJP, in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh will be the number one state of the country," he said. He further slammed Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for supporting the United Progressive Alliance government for ten years.

"I want to ask Behen and Akhilesh Babu who had put mafia on their heads. Who kept Azam Khan on his lap? Where are all these today? In between, the SP-BSP supported the Sonia-Manmohan government for 10 years. The Congress government ran from 2004 to 2014, it was supported by the SP-BSP. Today I want to ask Congress what SP-BSP has given to the state," he said. He said that the UPA government gave Rs 66 thousand crore to UP in 2014-15 while the Modi government has given more than Rs 1.46 lakh crore in this budget for the development of the state.

"The mafia was sitting in the entire state by grabbing land worth more than 2 thousand crores. I want to ask Behen and Akhilesh Babu whether there was any involvement in this or not," Shah asked. The Home Minister said that in Modi government is doing the work of transferring Rs 6,000 per year in the bank accounts of crores of farmers of the country.

"In the SP-BSP governments, farmers' crops were not bought. Modi government is buying farmers' crops at MSP. The money for the purchase of crops is being deposited directly into the bank account of the farmers. The Modi government is doing the work of transferring Rs 6,000 per year in the bank accounts of crores of farmers of the country," said the BJP leader. The Home Minister said that on one hand Kalyan Singh happily gave the chief minister's chair for the Ram temple on the other hand there was the SP government who opened fire on kar sevaks.

"Our leader Narendra Modi gave Padma Vibhushan to Kalyan Singh. He happily sacrificed his CM's chair for Ram Janmabhoomi. But the SP government had opened fire on kar sevaks," he added. Taking a jibe at the alliance formed by Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Union Home Minister said "In the past, Akhilesh had made Jayant Chaudhary sit with him. Jayant feels that if his government is formed, he will be heard. Jayant, don't misunderstand, the person who did not listen to his father and uncle, what will he listen to you? If the SP government is formed, Jayant Babu will be outside Azam Khan will be inside."

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)