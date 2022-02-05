Left Menu

CPM to support Samajwadi Party in UP polls: Sitaram Yechury

Former Rajya Sabha MP and leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that the CPI (M) will support Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and will work to mobilise secular forces against the Hindutva agenda.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 03:08 IST
CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Rajya Sabha MP and leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury on Friday said that the CPI (M) will support Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh and will work to mobilise secular forces against the Hindutva agenda. "We will support Samajwadi Party in UP elections. We're only contesting from only four seats in UP. In Punjab, we will support the party that can defeat BJP," Yechury said in a press conference in Delhi.

"...The primary task before us is to defeat BJP. The party will also support joint platforms of united actions of the class and mass organization," he added. "The party shall work for the broadest possible mobilisation of secular forces against Hindutva agenda," he stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

