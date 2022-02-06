Left Menu

Switzerland aims for new EU talks on improving troubled ties

Cassis mentioned electricity and energy as possible topics for agreements, adding that there were many "possibilities for cooperation in the fields of health, research, media or culture, through which we can deepen relations." EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements stretching back to 1972.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 16:00 IST
Switzerland aims for new EU talks on improving troubled ties
gnazio Cassis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis wants to thaw frosty ties with the European Union by seeking a new package of bilateral agreements and believes his country must move closer to the bloc, he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper. Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the EU's single market collapsed in May last year when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner.

Brussels had been pushing for a decade for a treaty that would sit atop a patchwork of bilateral accords and have the Swiss routinely adopt changes to single market rules. It would also have provided a more effective way to resolve disputes. Cassis, who is also foreign minister, said the Swiss government was now working towards fresh talks with the EU, which surrounds landlocked Switzerland.

"In the Federal Council, we are currently in the process of defining the framework for a possible package or an agenda for talks," he told the Sunday newspaper in an interview. Cassis mentioned electricity and energy as possible topics for agreements, adding that there were many "possibilities for cooperation in the fields of health, research, media or culture, through which we can deepen relations."

EU-Swiss economic ties are now governed by more than 100 bilateral agreements stretching back to 1972. Those accords remain in effect but will erode, threatening over time to disrupt or even jeopardise Switzerland's de facto membership in the EU common market which -- unlike Britain which made an unruly exit from the bloc -- Bern is keen to maintain.

Cassis, from the pro-business Liberals party, hoped a new package of bilateral agreements could resolve questions over dispute resolution and achieve a compromise on wage protection. He added that in a tripolar world of the United States, Russia/China and the EU, "the pressure on Switzerland to cultivate deeper relations with Europe will grow. Because the EU is closest to us economically, ideologically and socially."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022