Germany and U.S. in lockstep to deter Russian aggression, says Biden
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Germany and the United States are in lockstep to address Russian aggression amid the Ukraine crisis, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday as he hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.
"Germany is one of America's closest allies," Biden said, adding they were "working in lockstep" to further deter Russian aggression in Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland rise
German leaders confer on COVID as omicron infections soar
Germany prepared to support Kyiv, Baerbock says
Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland decline
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; U.S. COVID peak may be over but not the pain as deaths rise and more