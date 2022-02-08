Germany and U.S. in lockstep to deter Russian aggression, says Biden

Germany and the United States are in lockstep to address Russian aggression amid the Ukraine crisis, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday as he hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.

"Germany is one of America's closest allies," Biden said, adding they were "working in lockstep" to further deter Russian aggression in Europe.

