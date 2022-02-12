Biden, Putin to speak on Saturday -White House official

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Saturday, a White House official said, after Washington said earlier on Friday that Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion.

"They will be speaking Saturday morning. Russia proposed a call Monday. We counter-proposed Saturday, and they accepted," the official told Reuters.

