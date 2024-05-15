Left Menu

"People still grappling with unemployment and inflation," says Akhilesh Yadav in Balrampur

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party and alleged that events for investment were held in Lucknow and Delhi but the people of the region didn't get any investment and the public is grappling with unemployment and inflation.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 20:26 IST
"People still grappling with unemployment and inflation," says Akhilesh Yadav in Balrampur
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that events for investment were held in Lucknow and Delhi but the people of the region didn't get any investment and the public is grappling with unemployment and inflation. Speaking with the reporters in Balrampur, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Big events were held in Lucknow, Delhi for investment, Defence Expo, G20 was held, but did you (people) get any investment in your area? So no investment has come, job opportunities were not given, farmers income has not increased, electricity has become expensive, they also took donation from vaccine manufacturing companies..."

Stepping up his attacks on the Central government, Yadav claimed, "Earlier, the fever used to go away by taking Paracetamol but since the BJP has come to power, the fever doesn't subside even after taking a tablet of 650 mg. Tell me, isn't this a scam? The SP chief also claimed that the saffron party is losing the election. "The truth is, INDIA is winning 79 seats and BJP is losing... Their story has become old, and nobody wants to listen to their story. They are telling worn-out dialogues and they are in anxiety," he said.

Yadav also said, "Ye shehzado ko isiliye yaad kar rahe hai kyuki Shenshah hatne walle hai (They are remembering the Prince because the king is going to lose). Urging the people to exercise their franchise, Yadav appealed, "If you want to protect the Constitution, then vote for INDIA bloc."

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav, while speaking at a joint press conference in Lucknow said that after the fourth phase of polls, it seems that the mountain of lies built by the BJP is going to come down and a new INDIA government will be formed on June 4. "The fourth phase of elections is over. The mountain of lies that the Narendra Modi government had built has peaked and now it is coming down and stumbling. With their countdown, their mountain is also coming down. I would like to congratulate the press for the times coming ahead on June 4 because that day will be celebrated for freedom of the press as well. The Bharatiya Janata Party is caught in its own negative narrative," Yadav said.

Speaking about the poor state of farmers under the BJP regime, Yadav said, "The false promises that were given to farmers of doubling their income and the injustice brought upon them through the black laws have not been forgotten...In their government, lakhs of farmers died by suicide, especially in Bundelkhand." Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

