Two cops suspended in connection with alleged attack on Kirit Somaiya on PMC premises

They were later released on bail.On Friday, Somaiya again visited the PMC and met the civic commissioner alleging irregularities in a contract to run a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:22 IST
Two police officials were suspended in connection with the alleged attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on February 5 on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), an official said on Saturday. DCP, zone 1, Priyanka Narnavare said the two personnel of the Shivajinagar police station were suspended for failing to receive the information about the number of people gathering at the spot.

Somaiya had claimed that he was manhandled by Shiv Sena workers when he had come to the PMC to raise alleged irregularities in a contract to run a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility.

Eight Shiv Sena functionaries, including the party's Pune unit president, were arrested. They were later released on bail.

On Friday, Somaiya again visited the PMC and met the civic commissioner alleging irregularities in a contract to run a jumbo COVID-19 treatment facility. After he was felicitated by BJP workers, a Congress worker cleaned the stairs of the PMC with cow urine.

