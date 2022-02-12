Left Menu

Blinken, in call with Lavrov, stressed diplomacy still an option

Reuters | Honolulu | Updated: 12-02-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:55 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (file image) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a 35-minute call on Saturday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, stressed that the path for diplomatic engagement remained open in the escalating crisis between the West and Russia over Moscow's troop build up, a State Department official said.

President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin also spoke Saturday as the U.S. and other Western nations warned a war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

