BJP candidate Sucha Ram Ladhar injured after attack on his car in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 00:39 IST
BJP candidate from Punjab’s Gill constituency Sucha Ram Ladhar was injured after unidentified persons allegedly attacked his car Sunday evening and he had to be hospitalised, police said.

Ladhar was visiting someone in a village in his constituency in Ludhiana during campaigning and when he left the place his car was attacked by some people and threw bricks at the windscreen. Ladhar sustained injuries in the attack, a police official from the area where the incident took place said over the phone.

Ladhar was taken to Ludhiana civil hospital in an injured condition, police said.

''Further investigations are on,'' the police official said, adding the BJP’s candidate’s condition is stable.

Ladhar, a 63-year-old retired bureaucrat, is contesting from Ludhiana's Gill reserved assembly constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, he was present in a poll rally in Ludhiana which was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

