Left Menu

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face.A total of 81,72173 voters in the state will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents.As many as 36095 police, central paramilitary and PAC personnel have been deployed on poll duty across the state.There are 11,697 polling booths spread over 8.624 locations, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-02-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 08:09 IST
Polling begins in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Polling to the 70 Assembly seats spread over 13 districts of Uttarakhand began amid tight security on Monday morning.

This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state since its creation in 2000.

A public holiday has been declared by the administration for the single-day polling in the state.

The ruling BJP is seeking a consecutive second term in office in the state while the Congress is trying to make a comeback after being routed by the BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also thrown its hat in the ring this time. It has declared Col Ajay Kothiyal as its chief ministerial face.

A total of 81,72173 voters in the state will decide the fate of 632 candidates, including 152 independents.

As many as 36095 police, central paramilitary and PAC personnel have been deployed on poll duty across the state.

There are 11,697 polling booths spread over 8.624 locations, Chief Electoral Officer Saujanya said. For the first time, 101 all-women 'Sakhi' polling booths run by women have been set up in the state to encourage their participation in the polling process.

Similarly, six polling booths to be manned by differently abled have also been set up, she said.

Important BJP faces whose fate is to be decided in these polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya besides state party president Madan Kaushik.

Prominent faces from the Congress in the fray are former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Pritam Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022