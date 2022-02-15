Gehlot says BJP failed to build anti-incumbency against Cong govt in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused opposition BJP of tarnishing the image of the state government by raking up the issue of REET paper leak as it could not build anti-incumbency against the ruling Congress in the last three years.

He also hit out at the Centre over the issue of unemployment and alleged that “NDA and BJP have ruined the country”.

He was replying to a debate on the motion of thanks on governor's speech in the state assembly.

Referring to BJP's demand of a CBI inquiry into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak, Gehlot said the opposition could not create anti-incumbency against the Congress government and that their party leadership has asked them to make “an issue out of a non-issue” and “damage the image of the government in front of the public”.

Meanwhile, BJP MLAs were not present in the House as they held a massive demonstration near Sahkar road over the REET paper leak case.

Targeting the opposition BJP, Gehlot said, “They are experts in such activities, especially telling lies.” He further said they talk about REET, but their intention behind the demand for CBI probe is that the matter gets stalled for years, and the jobs of youth get delayed.

“This is their conspiracy,” he added.

Referring to the incidents of paper leaks of various examinations of central government and in BJP-ruled Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Gehlot asked why papers are being leaked across the country.

He, however, appreciated the work done by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in the REET paper leak case, adding that the root cause of such incidents needs to be looked into.

The chief minister said the situation of unemployment is getting worse in the country and it needs to be addressed.

“The kind of atmosphere prevalent in the country, I have not seen before. The constitution and the democracy are in danger - this should concern everyone,” he rued.

“Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading. The atmosphere in the country is of distrust, violence and tension…,” he added.

Gehlot said on the demand of the opposition, the case of an intellectually challenged girl found in an injured state in Alwar was recommended to the CBI despite the doctor's report that she was not raped.

On BJP MLAs' conduct in the House, the CM said, “I want to appeal to the people that do not get trapped in their conspiracy and instead expose them.

“They have disturbed the entire House. They just want to take ahead their agenda of maligning the image of the government. They want to waste at least a year by referring the (paper leak) case to the CBI,” he said.

Targeting Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, he said during the outbreak of coronavirus, Meghwal was asking people to consume “Bhabhi ji Papad” to stay safe. He was referring to the minister endorsing a Papad brand in 2020.

“Shekhawat was saying -- offer coconut to Balaji. If you tell this to the public, one will not go to the hospital for treatment and will die… many people have died due to these stupidities,” he said.

“They are feeding ‘papads’ (snack), offering coconuts, ‘thalis’ (utensils) are beaten…what is happening in the country?” he commented.

Referring to the achievements of the Congress regime in the country, Gehlot said, ''Prime minister goes abroad and is respected. The respect is given because of the achievements made in the last 70 years… “It is not because you made false promises and became the prime minister,” he added.

