Hyd Police registers case against Assam CM for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

A case was registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here for his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, an FIR was registered at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, they said.

''A case was registered against the Assam CM under relevant IPC sections after taking legal opinion'', a senior Police official told PTI.

Revanth Reddy in the complaint had accused Sarma, of making an obscene speech against Rahul Gandhi (on February 11 at a public meeting in Uttarakhand) deliberately and in a pre-planned manner to garner political mileage and sought for registration of an FIR against the Assam CM.

Sarma had slammed Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike launched by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in PoK, and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The Assam CM had sought to know whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

