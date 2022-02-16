Left Menu

Hyd Police registers case against Assam CM for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-02-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 13:36 IST
Hyd Police registers case against Assam CM for remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here for his alleged remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, an FIR was registered at the Jubilee Hills Police Station, they said.

''A case was registered against the Assam CM under relevant IPC sections after taking legal opinion'', a senior Police official told PTI.

Revanth Reddy in the complaint had accused Sarma, of making an obscene speech against Rahul Gandhi (on February 11 at a public meeting in Uttarakhand) deliberately and in a pre-planned manner to garner political mileage and sought for registration of an FIR against the Assam CM.

Sarma had slammed Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike launched by the Indian Army against terrorist camps in PoK, and questioning the efficacy of the anti-Covid-19 vaccines, during a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The Assam CM had sought to know whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from the Congress party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, visit troops; Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store and more

World News Roundup: U.S. defense secretary heads to Europe for NATO talks, v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022