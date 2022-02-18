Left Menu

Civic poll: MLAs want Central security force deployed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 15:29 IST
Demanding deployment of Central security forces in the district to ensure a fair and free urban civic polls scheduled for February 19, AIADMK MLAs on Friday squatted and staged a dharna on the premises of the Collectorate here.

Led by AIADMK Whip and former minister S P Velumani, the MLAs and party workers raised slogans in support of the demands, which include sending out outsiders, allegedly all goons and rowdies, brought in by the DMK for distributing cash and gifts to the voters.

Despite submitting a number of petitions in this regard to the district administration, no action was taken and police personnel were allegedly functioning as DMK workers, Velumani told reporters.

Collector Dr G S Sameeran was asked by Velumani to see to it that Central paramilitary forces were deployed to ensure free and fair elections.

MLAs Amman Arjunan, 'Pollachi' V Jayaraman, PRG Arunkumar, K R Jayaaman, Dhamodharan, A K Selvaraj and Amul Kandaswamy were among those who participated in the dharna. BJP also has put forth the same demand a couple of days ago.

