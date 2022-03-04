Left Menu

Maha Guv Koshyari tries to create communal tension: Ex-CM Chavan

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is attempting to create communal tension in the state by giving controversial remarks, alleged Maharashtra former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday.

Updated: 04-03-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 08:50 IST
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is attempting to create communal tension in the state by giving controversial remarks, alleged Maharashtra former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday. Replying to a question on Koshyari's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chavan said, "The governor now mocked the child marriage of Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Phule. If he does not know the history of the state, then he should avoid making controversial remarks which will create communal tension in the state."

He also said Koshyari is not able to do justice to the constitutional post. Recently, Koshyari had said that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Shivaji Maharaj. This statement had created a huge uproar in the political circle of the state. (ANI)

