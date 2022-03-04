Left Menu

U.N. Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:35 IST
Stephanie Williams Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

The United Nations Libya adviser Stephanie Williams said on Friday she had invited the parliament and High State Council to each nominate six members for a joint committee on Libya's constitutional arrangements.

Libya's political process fell apart in December with the collapse of a scheduled election, with major factions and political bodies pushing opposing plans for the path ahead and backing rival governments.

