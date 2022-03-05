Left Menu

Guwahati: Punjab CM seeks blessings at Kamakhya Temple days before poll results

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday visited the historical Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings days before the announcement of Punjab poll results.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 05-03-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 09:00 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on his visit to Kamakhya temple in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday visited the historical Kamakhya temple in Guwahati to seek blessings days before the announcement of Punjab poll results. While speaking to ANI, Channi said, "I feel blessed after seeking the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya." He refrained from speaking anything about the elections in the temple premises.

The polling for the Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

