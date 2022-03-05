BJP will win UP election due to pro-incumbency vote: Union minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh election riding on pro-incumbency vote, thus breaking the jinx that the people of the state never give a second consecutive term to any political party.

It is often seen that a ruling party faces anti-incumbency sentiments after being in power for five years, he said.

However, ever since Narendra Modi took over as the prime minister in 2014, the election pattern at the Centre and the state has thrown up a new phenomenon in favour of pro-incumbency, which is sometimes difficult to comprehend, analyse or predict, the Union minister of state for personnel said.

Behind this changed response of the voters, there has been a lot of serious strategisation with sensitivity, he added.

''One of the important factors is that all the public welfare schemes and programmes rolled out by the Modi government provided benefits to every section of the society in every region, regardless of whether they had voted for the BJP or not in the last election,'' Singh said.

He said one just needs to go through the list of beneficiaries of path-breaking schemes such as Ujjwala, the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, the Mudra Yojana etc., to find names from across the country, representing every caste, creed, religion and region, regardless of political or ideological affiliations. ''The common people, particularly parents, are ready to bargain anything for a peaceful atmosphere, free of crime, where they can, without any apprehension, allow their daughters to move out of the house for educational or professional purposes. And this rule of law was provided by the BJP government in the last five years after a protracted phase of crime and hooliganism,'' the Union minister said.

The people of Uttar Pradesh have made up their mind to give a second successive term to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the maintenance of law and order and to ensure that the Centre's welfare schemes reach them in full measure, he added.

