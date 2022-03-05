Guv being targeted by MVA leaders as he is pointing out shortcomings, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was being targeted by some MVA leaders as the latter was reminding the state government of shortcomings in legislation and amendments.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Fadnavis said the governor was working as per the Constitution whereas the state government was not.

He was answering a query on whether some statements made recently by NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut were aimed at Koshyari.

''The amendments and laws being framed by the state government are not in keeping with the Constitution. When the governor points this out, he is targeted. This is absolutely wrong,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)