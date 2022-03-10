Left Menu

BJP ahead in Manipur, early trends show

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:03 IST
The BJP was leading in 23 seats and the Congress in 12 constituencies in the initial rounds of counting of votes in Manipur.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

According to early trends available from all the 60 constituencies, the BJP was ahead in 23 seats, the Congress in 12 and the NPP in 11.

As per the official figure of the Election Commission, the BJP was ahead in 16 seats, the National People's Party in six, the Congress in five and the JD(U) in three constituencies.

The newly formed Kuki People's Alliance and an Independent candidate led in one constituency each.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh led with a huge margin of 8,574 votes against his nearest Congress rival in the Heingang constituency, while former CM and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh was ahead by a margin of 472 votes against BJP’s L Basanta.

Congress president N Loken Singh trailed by 4,426 votes against BJP candidate Th Basanta, the EC data showed.

