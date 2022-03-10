Assam: BJP leads in Majuli assembly by-election

Ruling BJP alliance candidate Bhuban Gam is leading in Assam's Majuli assembly constituency in the by-election over his nearest rival, joint opposition candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), by nearly 17,000 votes, officials said on Thursday.

Gam garnered 27,006 votes, while Basumatary secured 10,173 votes. Bhaity Richong of SUCI-C came third with 698 votes, while 666 votes were polled for NOTA.

A total of 71.76 per cent of the 1.33 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election which was held on March 7.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on September 27 last year.

He was elected to the state assembly from the seat for two consecutive terms.

