Left Menu

Assam: BJP leads in Majuli assembly by-election

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:22 IST
Assam: BJP leads in Majuli assembly by-election
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ruling BJP alliance candidate Bhuban Gam is leading in Assam's Majuli assembly constituency in the by-election over his nearest rival, joint opposition candidate Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), by nearly 17,000 votes, officials said on Thursday.

Gam garnered 27,006 votes, while Basumatary secured 10,173 votes. Bhaity Richong of SUCI-C came third with 698 votes, while 666 votes were polled for NOTA.

A total of 71.76 per cent of the 1.33 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election which was held on March 7.

The election was necessitated following the resignation of Union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed on September 27 last year.

He was elected to the state assembly from the seat for two consecutive terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022