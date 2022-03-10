Left Menu

Cong leader Anand Sharma congratulates AAP on Punjab victory

Senior Congress leader and partys deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday for its victory in Punjab and hoped that its government will deliver on the electoral promises.Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Admi Partys victory in Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:28 IST
Cong leader Anand Sharma congratulates AAP on Punjab victory
Senior Congress leader and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday for its victory in Punjab and hoped that its government will deliver on the electoral promises.

''Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Admi Party’s victory in Punjab. We hope that the new government delivers on its electoral promises,'' he said on Twitter.

Sharma is one of the leaders of the G-23, which has been critical of the Congress leadership and demanded organisational overhaul. His colleague and Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi took a swipe at the AAP's leadership in Punjab, alleging that hey will be in ''high spirits''.

''From the preliminary looks of it, the Aam Aadmi party cadre & their CM face in Punjab will be in high spirits today,'' Singhvi tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

