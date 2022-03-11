Left Menu

Meet people in villages, cities and resolve their issues: Punjab CM-designate Mann to AAP MLAs

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked newly elected AAP MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve issues of public.Work there where we sought votes, Mann told the MLAs.The government will run from villages, wards, mohallas.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 21:18 IST
Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked newly elected AAP MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve issues of public.

''Work there where we sought votes,” Mann told the MLAs.

''The government will run from villages, wards, mohallas. Go and meet people, have tea with them. Take officers along and resolve their issues,'' Mann said in a brief address during a meeting of the AAP's legislature party.

''Spend minimum time in Chandigarh,” he advised them. Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

He told them to always remain humble.

''You are MLAs of those people also who did not vote for you... You are MLAs of Punjabis and the government is formed by Punjabis,” he said.

Mann was on Friday unanimously elected as the leader of the AAP's legislature party in Punjab and he will meet the governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats by decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, and handing a defeat to several stalwarts including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

