Some 13,000 Ukrainians evacuated from cities on Saturday, deputy PM says

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 02:32 IST
Around 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, almost twice the number who managed to get out the previous day.

Vereshchuk said in an online message that no one had managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol and blamed obstruction by Russian forces. Moscow had earlier accused Ukrainian forces of intentionally trapping people there.

