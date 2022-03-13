Some 13,000 Ukrainians evacuated from cities on Saturday, deputy PM says
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 02:32 IST
Around 13,000 people were evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, almost twice the number who managed to get out the previous day.
Vereshchuk said in an online message that no one had managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol and blamed obstruction by Russian forces. Moscow had earlier accused Ukrainian forces of intentionally trapping people there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainian
- Moscow
- Mariupol
- Iryna Vereshchuk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port
'She woke up with bombs': Ukrainian diasporas in Latin America protest invasion
Russian troops attack Kyiv military base, are repelled - Ukraine military
Dialogue 'only answer' to settle disputes, says India as it abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
Ukraine says two commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odessa port