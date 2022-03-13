Ukraine president says he spoke to Israeli PM, discussed prospects for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and discussed the prospects for peace talks to end the conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy made the announcement in a tweet and also said he had asked Bennett for help in freeing the mayor of the city of Melitopol, whom Ukraine says was abducted by Russian forces.

