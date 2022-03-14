Left Menu

Ukraine finance minister says hryvnia currency will remain stable

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 17:18 IST
Ukraine finance minister says hryvnia currency will remain stable
Serhiy Marchenko Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Monday he believed the hryvnia currency rate would remain stable.

"Exchange rate stability will be maintained," he said on national television.

Also Read: Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv -Ukrainian official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022