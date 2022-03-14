Ukraine finance minister says hryvnia currency will remain stable
14-03-2022
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Monday he believed the hryvnia currency rate would remain stable.
"Exchange rate stability will be maintained," he said on national television.
