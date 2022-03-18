Ukraine says 3,810 people were evacuated from cities on Thursday - Interfax agency
A total of 3,810 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, Interfax Ukraine cited a senior official as saying, a far smaller number than on Wednesday.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told a briefing that around 2,000 people managed to leave the besieged city of Mariupol. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a total of more than 60,000 people had been evacuated on Wednesday from a number of cities and towns.
