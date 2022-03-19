U.S. congressman Don Young has died -Anchorage Daily News

U.S. Republican Representative Don Young, who had served in Congress since 1973, has died, the Anchorage Daily News reported on Friday, citing former aides.

Young, 88, lost consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle and could not be resuscitated, the newspaper reported, citing Jack Ferguson, who had served as Young's chief of staff. Young's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Young was Alaska's only House representative. He was the longest serving member of the current U.S. Congress, according to his website.

