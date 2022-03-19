Left Menu

Alaska U.S. congressman Don Young has died - statement

U.S. Republican Representative Don Young, who had served in Congress since 1973, has died, his office said in a statement on Friday. Young's office said the 88-year-old congressman had passed away on Friday while traveling home to Alaska. We will miss him dearly," the statement said. His office did not state the cause of death.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 07:48 IST
Alaska U.S. congressman Don Young has died - statement

U.S. Republican Representative Don Young, who had served in Congress since 1973, has died, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Young's office said the 88-year-old congressman had passed away on Friday while traveling home to Alaska. "Don Young's legacy as a fighter for the state will live on, as will his fundamental goodness and honor. We will miss him dearly," the statement said.

His office did not state the cause of death. The Anchorage Daily News reported that Young had lost consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle and could not be resuscitated. The newspaper report cited Jack Ferguson, who had served as Young's chief of staff. Young was Alaska's only House representative. He was the longest serving member of the current U.S. Congress, according to his website.

"His fiercely independent voice for Alaska and one of a kind wit and character will be missed," U.S. Representative Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022