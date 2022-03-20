Left Menu

Punjab: AAP govt constitutes new SIT to probe drugs charges against SAD leader Bikram Majithia

Days after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the state police have formed a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges in the drugs case against former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 19:05 IST
Punjab: AAP govt constitutes new SIT to probe drugs charges against SAD leader Bikram Majithia
SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, the state police have formed a new special investigation team (SIT) to probe the charges in the drugs case against former cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal(SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia. A new SIT team consisting of four members has been formed to be headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) S Rahul, for the investigation of the drug case.

Speaking to reporters today, Punjab state police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra said, "A new SIT team consisting of four members has been formed to be headed by AIG S Rahul, for the investigation of a drug case involving SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia." "Senior officers of the Bureau of Investigation will supervise the probe," he said.

On March 8, Mohali District Court extended Majithia's judicial custody till March 22, in a drugs case. On February 24, Majithia was sent to judicial custody till March 8 by the court. The SAD leader had surrendered in the court and applied for regular bail in a drug case registered against him in December last year.

Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24 had dismissed Majithia's anticipatory bail plea. Earlier, Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to Majithia till February 23 in view of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
2
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
4
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022