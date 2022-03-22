Left Menu

Albanian opposition leader resigns after party split

Former president and prime minister Sali Berisha has been challenging Basha for months since he was thrown out of the party last year after Washington banned him from entering the United States over alleged corruption.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 22-03-2022 01:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 01:36 IST
The leader of the Albanian opposition Democratic Party Lulzim Basha resigned on Monday following months of stalemate between him and former head of party over leadership. Former president and prime minister Sali Berisha has been challenging Basha for months since he was thrown out of the party last year after Washington banned him from entering the United States over alleged corruption. Berisha denies any wrongdoing.

"The democrats are tired of the internal conflict, the campaigns and the denigrating language, from which the Democratic Party and Albania are harmed and only (Prime Minister) Edi Rama's circle is benefiting," Basha said in his address announcing the resignation. Early in January Berisha and his supporters stormed the party headquarters and police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse the violent protesters.

The PD has been split in two, Basha and Berisha supporters, and in partial local elections early this month they run with different candidates. During his nine years as party leader Basha never won any election.

The U.S. embassy in Tirana said that Basha's decision to step down deserves respect because of he has put "party and country over personal considerations." Washington has repeatedly stated that it will cut relations with the Democratic Party if Berisha is elected as leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

