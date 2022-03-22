Left Menu

Manipur assembly speaker election on March 24

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST
Manipur assembly speaker election on March 24
  • Country:
  • India

Election to the post of speaker of Manipur assembly will be held at 9 AM on March 24, an order said on Tuesday.

The notice of motion can be submitted till 12 PM on Wednesday, the order issued by assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh said.

It urged all MLAs to be present in the House for the election.

BJP's S Rajen Singh is performing duties as the protem speaker. BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister for the second term, while five other cabinet ministers were also administered the oath of office by Governor La Ganesan on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022