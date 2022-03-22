Manipur assembly speaker election on March 24

Election to the post of speaker of Manipur assembly will be held at 9 AM on March 24, an order said on Tuesday.

The notice of motion can be submitted till 12 PM on Wednesday, the order issued by assembly secretary K Meghajit Singh said.

It urged all MLAs to be present in the House for the election.

BJP's S Rajen Singh is performing duties as the protem speaker. BJP legislature party leader N Biren Singh was sworn in as the chief minister for the second term, while five other cabinet ministers were also administered the oath of office by Governor La Ganesan on Monday.

