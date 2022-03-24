Left Menu

Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as UP CM on Friday

Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:54 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday unanimously chosen the leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Adityanath will now visit the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Anandiben Patel and stake claim to form the government.

The meeting of the newly elected party MLAs was held at Lok Bhawan here. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

