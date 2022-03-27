Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh assembly to elect Speaker on March 29

The election for the new Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on March 29.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2022 01:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 01:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh assembly to elect Speaker on March 29
Uttar Pradesh Assembly (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The election for the new Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held on March 29. Nominations can be filed till Monday, according to the assembly secretariat.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday administered oath to Ramapati Shastri as protem Speaker. The protem Speaker will administer the oath of office to all the newly-elected MLAs.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second successive term on Friday along with his ministerial team. The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies in the results declared earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

Study finds neurons responsible for encoding outcomes of actions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022