Prez, PM greet people on Utkala Dibasa

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ganeshi Lal, and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday extended their greetings to the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa. Utkala Dibasa marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state under the British in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa province following a long struggle by its people. It was called Orissa before its name was changed to Odisha in 2011. Taking to Twitter, the President said: “On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state.” The Prime Minister said in a tweet ''On the special occasion of Utkala Dibasa, best wishes to the people of Odisha. Odia people are making landmark contributions to India's progress and Odia culture is globally admired.'' ''I pray for Odisha's development in the times to come,'' he said. Greeting the people on Utkala Dibasa, the governor recalled the contribution of those who had taken the lead role in the creation of a separate state.

On this occasion, the chief minister urged people to continue to strengthen their efforts for the prosperity of the state.

Several functions and programmes are being held across the state to commemorate the day.

