Russian forces withdrawing from northern Ukrainian region - governor

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:36 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Russian forces are withdrawing from the Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine but have not yet left entirely, the local governor said in a video address on Friday.

"Air and missile strikes are (still) possible in the region, nobody is ruling this out," Governor Viacheslav Chaus said, adding that Ukrainian forces were entering and securing settlements previously held by Russian troops.

Chaus said it was still too early for Ukrainian forces in the Chernihiv region to let their guard down as Russian troops "are still on our land." Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down operations in the Chernihiv and Kiev regions.

