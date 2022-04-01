Left Menu

Karnataka: Congress leaders meet CM Bommai; demand ban on SDPI, PFI

Congress Muslim Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Members of Legislative Council (MLC) met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday and submitted a memorandum to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:08 IST
Congress MLAs, MLCs meet CM Bommai (Photo/ANI).
Congress Muslim Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and Members of Legislative Council (MLC) met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday and submitted a memorandum to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). The leaders alleged that "the SDPI and PFI are responsible for creating unrest in Karnataka over many issues like hijab, halal among several others."

Therefore, the Congress legislators requested the Chief Minister to ban these organizations. Earlier on February 8, the state's Education Minister B.C. Nagesh also stated that the SDPI-backed CFI (Campus Front of India) is behind the hijab conflict in the state. (ANI)

